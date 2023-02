This is how it starts. A post from Doc Searls about this nascent thing called “podcasting” when there were —24 — pages on the web mentioning it.

We can do the same with (useful) #web3.

We can do the same with the #fediverse.

The resilient things grow organically, messily, and from the bottom-up.

https://web.archive.org/web/20041027082902/http://garage.docsearls.com/node/view/462