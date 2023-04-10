Jobs most likely to be affected by AI, by industry

“The research highlights that AI automation affects two-thirds of U.S. occupations to varying degrees. A significant portion of these jobs could see substantial replacement due to automation. The researchers propose that jobs with 50% or more of their tasks automated are at risk, while those with 10-49% automation will see AI complement human efforts.”

“Historical evidence suggests that companies adopting new technologies tend to expand their workforce while others lag behind2. Firms investing in AI are poised for better performance, but the landscape will inevitably include both winners and losers. Moreover, widespread downward wage pressure is anticipated as workers become more efficient and the demand for human labour diminishes.”