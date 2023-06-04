How to use ChatGPT or another LLM as a to-do list manager

It struck me the other day that since ChatGPT and the other Large Language Model based AI systems can take inputs, remember the context of a conversation thread, and keep track of what’s been discussed in the thread, that they might be able to be used as dead-simple to-do list managers. So, I decided to try it.
It works!
Ok, it can add a couple of items to the list and show me the list. Good so far. Let’s see what happens when I try to add an additional item, or remove items from the list.
Ok! This is trivial, useful, and simple. I like it.
Prompts for using ChaptGPT as a to-do list manager
Here are a few prompts I found work really well:
- “Add x to my to-do list”
- “Show me my to do list”
- “Add x to my to-do list with a due date of date“
- “Sort my to do list by due date. If an item does not have a due date, put it at the end in alphabetical order.”
- “Remove x from my to-do list.”
- “Change the due date on x to new_due_date.”
- “Sort my to do list by date. Put past due items up at the top.”
I then realized I wanted to have a work to-do list, as well as a personal one. Let’s try this:
- “Name that to do list my ‘Personal to do list’ “
- “Start a second to-do list and call it “Work to-do list.”
Success! It seems to manage both lists independently in the same conversation, as long as I specify which list I am referring to in a particular prompt (e.g. “Add ‘get coffee’ to my personal to do list”).